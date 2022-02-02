Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Insider Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roger Dankel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $175,815.00.

Shares of SSD traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.85. 163,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,419. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

