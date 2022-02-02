Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells 72,225 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00.
THRY stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. 205,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,463. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Thryv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
