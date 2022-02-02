Insured Finance (INFI) Price Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $720,576.46 and approximately $17,529.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00050811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.10 or 0.07247958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00058304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,883.14 or 0.99819834 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054566 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,702,544 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

