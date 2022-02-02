Intapp (INTA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Intapp to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Intapp has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. On average, analysts expect Intapp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

