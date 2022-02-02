Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers Sells 3,863 Shares

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,783,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,816,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $201.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 327,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

