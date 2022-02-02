Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 681,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,838,968. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

