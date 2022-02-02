Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.74.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

