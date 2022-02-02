International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Shares Up 9.7%

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) shares shot up 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 21,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 61,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Land Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

