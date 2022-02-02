Internet Computer Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $21.90 or 0.00058182 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.38 billion and approximately $356.70 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.49 or 0.07171920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,542.04 or 0.99740392 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003086 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,739,485 coins and its circulating supply is 200,180,750 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

