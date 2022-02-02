InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) Trading 0.5% Higher

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 27,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 16,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPVF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 414,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 294,079 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 203,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 148,365 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

