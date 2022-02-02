Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) were up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.60 and last traded at $45.53. Approximately 4,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 74,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

IPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 2.23.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $51.24 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 55,584 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1,572.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

