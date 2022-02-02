Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

VKI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,626. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.