Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Shares Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41. 651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.