Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years.

Shares of VCV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,083. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.29. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.00% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

