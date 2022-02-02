Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Share Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $83.59

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.59 and traded as low as $81.63. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $81.75, with a volume of 42,501 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

