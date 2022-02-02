Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Down 17.7% in January

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter.

PEZ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.92. 15,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,655. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $103.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

