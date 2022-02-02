Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.39. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

