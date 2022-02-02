Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by 9.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Invesco High Income Trust II stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. 21,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.11. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $15.34.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
