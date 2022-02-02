Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock remained flat at $$7.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 168,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,853. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

