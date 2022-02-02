Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years.
Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,033. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
