Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,033. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter worth $877,000. 19.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

