Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

VPV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 47,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,839. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.