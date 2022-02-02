Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years.
VPV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 47,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,839. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.36.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
