Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the December 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 81.4% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 372,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 167,012 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 378,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $696,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VPV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,839. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

