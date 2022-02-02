Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0486 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years.

IQI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.23. 161,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,762. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.06. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

