Invesco Senior Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock remained flat at $$4.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. 430,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,166. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 312,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth $59,000.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

