Invesco Senior Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock remained flat at $$4.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. 430,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,166. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
