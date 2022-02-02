Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE VGM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,979. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
