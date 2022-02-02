Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Shares of NYSE VGM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,979. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.