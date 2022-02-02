Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years.
NYSE:VTN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. 33,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,187. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.
