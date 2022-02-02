Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $$15.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

