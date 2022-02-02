Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for General Electric (GE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) in the last few weeks:

2/1/2022 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Electric is poised to benefit from its portfolio-restructuring plans, expansion in the digital business, product innovation and efforts to deleverage the balance sheet in the quarters ahead. In fourth-quarter 2022, its earnings increased year over year. For 2022, the company anticipates organic sales to increase in high-single digits year over year. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $2.80-$3.50 per share, suggesting an increase from $1.71 recorded in 2021. Free cash flow is expected to be $5.5-$6.54 billion. However, headwinds related to supply-chain constraints and inflationary pressure are likely to impact the performance in the quarters ahead. Foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying. In the past three months, General Electric’s shares have underperformed the industry and look comparatively overvalued.”

1/27/2022 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $119.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – General Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – General Electric is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GE stock opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $101.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

