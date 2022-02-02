Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ITM Power (ITM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ITM Power (LON: ITM):

1/27/2022 – ITM Power had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 600 ($8.07) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – ITM Power had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 410 ($5.51). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – ITM Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/18/2022 – ITM Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 300 ($4.03). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/17/2022 – ITM Power had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/14/2022 – ITM Power had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 600 ($8.07) price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – ITM Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.39) price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – ITM Power had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 600 ($8.07) price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – ITM Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 691 ($9.29) price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – ITM Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 641 ($8.62) price target on the stock.

LON:ITM traded up GBX 14.73 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 279.13 ($3.75). The company had a trading volume of 4,419,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,628. ITM Power Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 228.20 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 680 ($9.14). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 369.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 414.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

