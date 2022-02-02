Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vistry Group (VTY)

Vistry Group (LON: VTY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2022 – Vistry Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,560 ($20.97) price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Vistry Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,470 ($19.76) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Vistry Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,207 ($16.23) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Vistry Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,470 ($19.76) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Vistry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,259 ($16.93) to GBX 1,207 ($16.23). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Vistry Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,560 ($20.97) price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Vistry Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,130 ($15.19) to GBX 1,260 ($16.94). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Vistry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,600 ($21.51) to GBX 1,470 ($19.76). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of VTY traded up GBX 11 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,052.50 ($14.15). The stock had a trading volume of 327,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,260. Vistry Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 831.43 ($11.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,351 ($18.16). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,124.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,166.29. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

