Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,570 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 721% compared to the typical daily volume of 313 call options.

PDSB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Hill acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 963,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after buying an additional 102,512 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 380,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 311,635 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDSB stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $173.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

