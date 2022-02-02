Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,258 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 941% compared to the average volume of 601 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

