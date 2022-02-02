Investors Purchase Large Volume of Grocery Outlet Call Options (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,406 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,317% compared to the typical volume of 664 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GO opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

