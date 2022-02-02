Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 9,569 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,292% compared to the average volume of 400 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

BRFS stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. BRF has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BRF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BRF in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

