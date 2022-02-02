IQ.cash Price Hits $0.0034 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $40,822.19 and approximately $4,949.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00051716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.70 or 0.07167391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00057959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,538.33 or 0.99993276 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055579 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

