iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 910,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,863,000 after acquiring an additional 63,605 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,384,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,505,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,334,000 after buying an additional 212,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $125.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $189.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.