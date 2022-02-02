iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $462.28 Million

Equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post sales of $462.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.27 million and the highest is $463.10 million. iRobot reported sales of $544.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iRobot.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iRobot by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iRobot by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 335,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 548.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot stock opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. iRobot has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $137.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

