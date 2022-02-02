IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.40

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.54. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 17,686 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.