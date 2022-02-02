iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.97. 62,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,779,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.85. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.87 and a one year high of $86.38.

