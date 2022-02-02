iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.85. 230,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,031,348. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.54 and a 200 day moving average of $147.19. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.