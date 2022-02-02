iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.87. 7,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,427. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.59. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $126.46 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

