iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.62. 86,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,390,711. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.40. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.69 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,999,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.