iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 43,938 shares.The stock last traded at $115.97 and had previously closed at $115.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 255,123.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after buying an additional 224,509 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $23,514,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 794.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 40,574 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,054,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,426,000. Institutional investors own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

