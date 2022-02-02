iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.12 and last traded at $98.12. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.91.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $194,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,414,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,414,000.

