iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:USIG)

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $58.12. 10,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

