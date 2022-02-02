iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

ISTB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,183. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.