iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,995. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $54.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.