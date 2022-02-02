iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. 280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

