iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:HYXF)

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

HYXF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,035. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.