iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SUSC)

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,743. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.08. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

